Chris Cornell’s Death Being Investigated As Possible Suicide

May 18, 2017 9:52 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

After the initial announcement of Chris Cornell’s passing, Detroit Police are investigating a possible suicide.

A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that Cornell’s death is being investigated as a suicide, but it’s too early to make a definite conclusion.

The Detroit Police representative said,

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel. It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live