Chris Cornell’s Death Being Investigated As Possible Suicide

After the initial announcement of Chris Cornell’s passing, Detroit Police are investigating a possible suicide.

A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that Cornell’s death is being investigated as a suicide, but it’s too early to make a definite conclusion.

The Detroit Police representative said,

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel. It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”