Chris Cornell Dead At 52 – News With Mary Dixon

Chris Cornell, who fronted Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died unexpectedly at the age of 52. UPDATE: Detroit police tell the AP they’re investigating this as a possible suicide; Cornell played a show with Soundgarden last night and was found dead early this morning in his hotel room. … UPDATE: Roger Ailes has died. He founded Fox News, which Ailes chaired until last year when a number of women who worked for him reported that Ailes had sexually harassed them. He was the media consultant to Republican presidents Nixon, Reagan and George H-W Bush, as well as Donald Trump. Ailes was 77 … A LOT is happening in Washington: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russia’s interference in the US election, along with whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Reuters reports former NSA Michael Flynn and other Trump advisers had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Kremlin-linked persons in the last seven months of the campaign. UPDATE: President Trump is tweeting complaints this morning: about how he’s the victim of a political witch hunt, and why didn’t special counsels investigate Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration … There were protests in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a jury found a white police officer not guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed black man … An investigation is underway, after an off-duty Cook County deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old robbery suspect yesterday on the South Side … German and Israeli researchers say the active ingredient in marijuana *improves* memory performance and mental functioning … which comes as a huge surprise to anyone who’s hung out with potheads. The Cubs beat the Reds at home. The White Sox lost in Anaheim … Partly cloudy and breezy today, with high temperatures in the upper-70s.