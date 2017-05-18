Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay Featured on ‘Cars 3’ Soundtracks

By Abby Hassler

Disney-Pixar’s Cars 3 opens in theaters June 16, and the studio has announced it will release two movie soundtracks.

The Cars 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features an original song, “Run That Race,” from Dan Auerbach, two instrumental tracks from Brad Paisley and an end credit single, “Ride,” from ZZ Ward featuring Gary Clark Jr.

The soundtrack also features four cover songs: Tom Petty’s “Kings Highway,” covered by James Bay, Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” by Andra Day, The Beatles’ “Drive My Car” by Jorge Blanco and actress Lean DeLaria’s take on “Freeway of Love,” which Aretha Franklin popularized.

“The song is about never giving up and always trying your best,” Auerbach explained. “[The filmmakers] showed me the storyboards and ran through the plot. I was able to read some of the dialogue and from there I had enough to piece together a story in my mind for the song.”

The second soundtrack, Cars 3 Original Score Composed and Conducted by Randy Newman, reunites the movie franchise with the original composer.

Fans can preorder the soundtracks tomorrow (May 19).