Artists React to Death of Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell

By Jon Wiederhorn

Musicians and fans around the world are mourning the loss of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday (May 17) in Detroit. The cause of death remains unknown.

Related: Soundgarden Vocalist, Seatle Music Pioneer Chris Cornell Dead at 52

“RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed,” tweeted Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

“SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell!” wrote Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. “Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP.”

See all the posts below.

just shocked to read this. rest in peace and sing with the angels. twitter.com/buzzfeed/statu… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed. https://t.co/pKNI4tKiXz —

Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki an… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

RIP CHRIS CORNELL —

ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP —

Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. RIP. instagram.com/p/BUPIZaThEHy/ —

(@Slash) May 18, 2017

#RIPChrisCornell You will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to His family and friends. #sadday twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/… —

DJ ASHBA (@DjASHBA) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. —

Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP —

Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated —

Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. One of the greatest voices in rock n roll history. Helped inspire me to evolve and change musically. I'm so sad. RIP BUDDY.. —

Butch Walker (@butchwalker) May 18, 2017

It's okay if you don't believe me but I was writing about Chris Cornell in my journal this morning and my guitar strummed a chord on its own —

Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 18, 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 https://t.co/5MGCq0iEok —

Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell 💔condolences to @soundgarden & family. We've lost one of the greats. -MF —

Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 https://t.co/61JjmdVFDC —

Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell? Doesn't even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken. —

Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. https://t.co/Hwdgst8kmg —

Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. —

St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

One of the greatest voices of all time. We're grateful to have toured with him on Project Revolution in '08. Rest i… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Atreyu (@atreyuofficial) May 18, 2017

RIP to Chris Connell... one of the greatest voices of rock ever..He will be missed🤘🏿 https://t.co/haC0PRR5wy —

Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) May 18, 2017

you will be missed much respect gavin twitter.com/chriscornell/s… —

GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Chris Cornell you were a legend. —

(@RonnieRadke) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. —

Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017