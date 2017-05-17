This Week’s Giveaways

May 17, 2017 12:04 PM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See The National!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the National on December 13th!

Win Tickets to See Lake Street Dive!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lake Street Dive at Thalia Hall!

Win Tickets to See The Cranberries!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Cranberries!

Win Tickets to See Split Single!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Split Single!

Win Tickets to See Perfume Genius!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Perfume Genius!

Hippo Campus Live From the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

Hippo Campus will perform live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage at 1P on Monday, May 22nd! Enter for your chance to attend the performance. Can’t make it? You can stream the performance live at 93XRT.com!

