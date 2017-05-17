Comey Memo: Trump Asked Me To Stop Flynn Probe – News With Mary Dixon

Congressmembers say they want to hear directly from fired FBI Director James Comey … after the New York Times reported that Comey documented President Trump asking him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The White House was already reeling from the news that Trump had shared classified secrets with the Russians … and denies the Comey memo.UPDATE: Russian President Putin says he can prove that President Trump did not pass on classified intelligence to Putin’s foreign minister – by giving Congress a transcript of their Oval Office meeting. It has been widely reported that Trump disclosed an ally’s secrets about the Islamic State to Russian officials last week.A Wisconsin man is accused of shooting an Amtrak conductor yesterday in Naperville. Passengers held the suspect down until police arrived … A Chicago man has turned himself in, after being photographed as he punched a security guard at a River North condo building. He’s charged with several counts of aggravated battery … Two people have died in tornadoes that hit Wisconsin and Oklahoma … The Cubs unleashed their bats and beat the Reds at Wrigley. The White Sox lost in extra innings in Anaheim. It’ll be windy and warm today, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later and high temperatures in the mid-80s.