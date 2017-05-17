Arrested Development To Return For Fifth Season

After re-entering our lives back in 2013, Arrested Development will be back for a fifth season!

The Hollywood Reporter reports that a new season of Arrested Development will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

The show’s creator Mitchell Hurwitz said in a statement,

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business—and their desperate abuses of power—are really underrepresented on TV these days. I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany?—back to the glorious stream of life.”

