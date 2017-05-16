Trump Shared Intel With Russians – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump boasted to Russian diplomats about an ally’s highly classified information on an Islamic State plot. UPDATE: President Trump confirmed this morning on Twitter that he had the “absolute right” to share information with Russia. Last night, the White House issued carefully worded denials to the Washington Post story. The Post reports White House officials took steps to contain the damage by calling the CIA and the National Security Agency. UPDATE: A senior German lawmaker tells the AP that if the US president is passing information “on to other governments at will, then Trump becomes a security risk for the entire western world.” Trump welcomes Turkish president Erdogan to the White House today … The parent company of the Tribune is trying to buy the parent of the Sun Times. Bosses claim the two papers would operate independently if the deal goes through … Cook County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villa Park teenager who jumped into the Des Plaines River and disappeared over the weekend … Intelligence and security experts suspect North Korea was behind the global ransomware virus that’s hit hundreds of thousands of computers … The White Sox lost to the Angels … it’ll be the Celtics and the Cavaliers in the NBA East Conference Finals … Sunny and breezy today. High temperatures in the upper-80s.