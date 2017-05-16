 June 2: Mr. Blotto

Join Goose Island Beer Company this summer for Friday Night Live on The Plaza at Millennium Park. Kicking off Fridays on June 2nd, you can come enjoy live music or great sets from Chicago DJ’s alongside beautiful Michigan Avenue. Music kicks off at 4:30pm each week so head on over Friday to The Plaza at Millennium Park to start your weekend. For a full summer schedule of Friday Night Sounds, head to 93XRT.com/FridayNightSounds.

Plan your next Happy Hour at Friday Night Sounds. Live Music, Ice Cold Goose Island Beer, and a Chicago Summer Night on The Plaza at Millenium Park – sounds like the perfect recipe for fun. Hope to see you there!