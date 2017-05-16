Concert Webcast: Father John Misty Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Len & Lin: The Hot Stove Cool Music Benefit Concert Headliner Announced! [Listen]

May 16, 2017 11:52 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Hot Stove Cool Music, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Thalia Hall, The Foundation To Be Named Later, Twin Peaks

The Cubs are banged up, and their record reflects that. Luckily, the teams in the NL Central have been beating up on each other, so at this early juncture in the season, it’s still anybody’s division. More on that as the week progresses. Most importantly this week, there are some VIP packages available to this year’s Hot Stove Cool Music concert benefiting The Foundation To Be Named Later… TWIN PEAKS! You may remember them from such XRT events as last year’s Holiday Concert For The Kids at Thalia Hall, the 2016 Opening Day Live Broadcast, and this season’s Len & Lin theme song!

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

