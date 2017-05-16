Foo Fighters Return With New Song “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” [Listen]

Concert Webcast: Father John Misty Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

May 16, 2017 9:26 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins performed an acoustic set last night at Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield’s annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit show at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

The duo debuted a brand new Foo Fighters song during the performance, something that happened spontaneously. “I figured on the way up here, I thought, f&@$ it, let’s play a new song,” Dave Grohl told the crowd.

Check out fan-shot clips of the performance below or check out the full thing above.

