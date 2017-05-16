“The Stage Is A Safe Place” – Father John Misty On Finding Comfort On Stage

Father John Misty took to XRT’s BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage just hours before playing a 93XRT Show at the Chicago Theatre.

Touring behind his latest album Pure Comedy, Misty finds comfort in performing his music. “The stage is a safe place. We don’t tolerate body-shaming in Father John Misty LLC,” he said.

The track “Leaving LA” stands out on the record partially due to its length, but also because of the emotion Misty put into the music. “There are moments in the song that are supposed to be anxious,” he said.

“It’s all meant to set up for this catharsis at the end.”

The length of the track doesn’t bother Misty. He adds, “it doesn’t say anywhere that a song has to be 4 minutes… 15 minutes was the time I needed to convey what I wanted to convey.”

Watch his full interview with Marty Lennartz above.

