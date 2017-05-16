8 Bands With Bizarrely Specific Tour Riders

For those of you who don’t know, it is standard for each show/tour to have production riders. In them includes a section, (should an an artist or group want), of dressing room requests, food requests, venue requests etc. Now we aren’t ones to judge, but some requests have been a little more out there than others, and are definitely interesting to say the least!

Check out these eight bands with bizarrely specific requests on their riders, below.

1. Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters even have a sense of humor when it comes to their tour riders! The 52 page rider from their 2011 world tour is something to behold, and laugh at. It’s filled with hand-drawn diagrams for staff on what “good ice cubes” and “total s***” ice cubes look like, a game where the venue staff circle what ingredients belong in a “good salad,” and drawings of what a “Lame Entree” looks like versus an “Awesome Entree.” Though it turns out their tour manager is the jokester behind their now infamous riders. As they told Rolling Stone, “Our tour manager, Gus Brandt, has always been the one to write the rider. That’s his personality and sense of humor – he’s a wicked smart***.”

You can read the full rider here.

2. Metallica

Metallica’s 2004 rider is bacon-filled, and we aren’t mad about it. In the 24-page rider, aside from requiring $5,000,000 venue insurance, the band says that bacon is “very important,” (can’t disagree), and that it should be available for every single meal of the day. The list also includes the need for hot breakfast for 100 people with a lot of fruit, two gallons of just about every fruit juice you’ve heard of, and another list of drinks.

You can read the full rider here.

3. Beach Boys

There’s plenty to read in the legendary Beach Boys ‘ rider. Most interesting are the specific requests like, 50 ft. roll of saran wrap, two rolls of VIVA paper towels (“MUST BE VERY SOFT”), and BIC lighters that are child-safety-free…”NO GREEN” ones! The Beach Boys also require recycling bins (love it), and require that nothing used for eating be made of styrofoam, plastic, or paper, everything must be reusable (bonus points for being environmentally conscious!). There’s also a clear, (and reasonable), stipulation against advertising of any form, with the world “OLDIES” included anywhere in the copy. That’s not asking too much! You can read the full rider here.

4. Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop’s 2006 tour rider for The Stooges is its own beast. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining and informative rider than this one. Chock full of jokes and ridiculousness, it very literally describes the desired equipment, including clarifying the word “digital” in digital rack tuner, “Digital in the sense that it works via an electronically generated number system, not digital because it only works if someone holds it together with their fingers.” Iggy also says in the rider that he wants his dressing room to appear “less like a typical rock & roll dressing room and more sort of… Interesting?” His suggestion? Well, isn’t it obvious?! “Somebody dressed as Bob Hope doing fantastic Bob Hope impersonations and telling all those hilarious Bob Hope jokes about golf and Hollywood and Bing Crosby.” Duh. Also, their red wine should preferably be “something we’ve heard of but still can’t pronounce.” The rider is one for the ages, and worth he full read. It ends with the details of a reality tv show idea Iggy has.The the full and endlessly outrageous rider here

5. Van Halen

Van Halen’s 1982 tour rider has acquired it’s own fame since it was first released to the public. One of the many reason being that it calls for copious amounts of Budweiser, Schlitz Malt Liquor, Jack Daniels, Stolichnaya vodka, Southern Comfort, and white wine. Possibly the most famous quirk of the rider is the request for M&M’s “Warning: ABSOLUTELY NO BROWN ONES.” Don’t they all taste the same? In more recent years David Lee Roth has claimed that the M&M request was actually a test. If their room had a bowl of M&M’s with no brown ones, they knew that their rider had been read closely and carefully. Pretty damn clever VH! Read the full rider here

6. Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson’s world tour rider from 2008 is as respectable as you’d guess. Though it’s sad that his care for the environment can be considered “odd,” this environmental addition to his rider takes things pretty far for good ole’ mother earth. Some of the things include, “RECYCLING MUST NOT BE THROWN AWAY WITH THE TRASH,” requesting the front of the house using reusable, biodegradable, or compostable cups and utensils for the concessions sold, requiring the installation of energy-efficient light bulbs, and that the dressing room/backstage facilities provide water-efficient appliances. It’s pretty refreshing to see how zealous JJ is about saving the planet!

Read the full eco-friendly rider here.

7. Brandon Flowers

Brandon Flowers, frontman of The Killers, toured solo back in 2010, and had quite the list of requests on his rider. What does it include? Everything from things like a box of Honey Bunches of Oats, enough sliced cheese and deli meats for 15 people, and 6 containers of Activia yogurt, to the oddest caveat of all. . .Flowers apparently would only eats certain jams on certain days of the week. The rider specifies that strawberry jam is for Sundays and Tuesdays, apricot jam is for Mondays and Thursdays, and red raspberry jam is for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Talk about specific taste!

Read the full rider here.

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers

The men of the Red Hot Chili Peppers are definitely in-touch with their spiritual sides, and their 2000 rider is proof of that. Their requests include aromatherapy candles, fresh ginger root, fresh papaya juice, and most specifically 24 one-liter bottles of still “glacier water” from either Hawaii or Australia (very interesting). The spiritual cherry on top of this already ohm-worthy list is one small carpeted room with the sole purpose of use is meditation. The walls are to be painted in a medium-to-dark color, (not blue). Do they have something against red?!

Read the full rider here.