If Bono has the power to summon Eddie Vedder at will, who knows what else he’s capable of.

At U2’s Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary concert in Seattle this past weekend, Bono exclaimed “Where is Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where’s Eddie?”

What happened afterwards? Out walked Eddie Vedder!

Bono also welcomed Mumford and Sons to the stage as he lead an all star collaboration on the song “Mothers of the Disappeared”, which you can watch above.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram