THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: LCD Soundsystem – “american dream”

We featured the other brand new LCD Soudsystem track last week, but hey, when there are two new LCD songs in the world, they both must be featured. Words to live by right there. Oh, and if you haven’t yet picked up tickets to see them on the opening night of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, what are you waiting for?!

On to the rest of the program…

10pm

White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band” (Polyvinyl)

HAIM – “Want You Back” (Columbia)

Fleet Foxes – “Fools Errand” (Nonesuch)

(break)

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

Kane Strang – “My Smile Is Extinct” (Dead Oceans)

Grizzly Bear – “Three Rings” (RCA/Grizzly Bear Music)

Sheer Mag – “Just Can’t Get Enough” (Wilsuns RC)

Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)” (Big Beat)

Mac DeMarco – “On the Level” (Captured Tracks)

(break)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Wallflowers” (Caroline)

The War on Drugs – “Thinking of a Place” (Atlantic)

11pm

Palehound – “Flowing Over” (Polyvinyl)

Gorillaz – “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)” (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Hazel English – “That Thing” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Kyle Craft – “Chelsea Hotel #2” (Sub Pop)

Shabazz Palaces – “Shine a Light” (Sub Pop)

Shout Out Louds – “Oh Oh” (Merge)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Bobby” (Domino)

INHEAVEN – “Vultures” ([PIAS])

Japanese Breakfast – “Machinist” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Big Thief – “Mythological Beauty” (Saddle Creek)

Beach Fossils – “Down the Line” (Bayonet)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)