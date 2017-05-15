Why Real Estate Aimed To Make Their Latest Album Like Their First

Concert Webcast: Father John Misty Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

May 15, 2017 4:21 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Live from Studio X, Real Estate

Real Estate performed a Live From Studio X session at the Cubby Bear this past Friday and dug in on the making of their latest record In Mind.

The New Jersey natives recorded the album out in Los Angeles, but took an unconventional method when practicing the songs.

“We rehearsed it in a high school. It was an old decommissioned high school that’s been taken over by artists,” bassist Alex Bleeker said.

It wasn’t a natural space to rehearse, something that was on the mind of the band. “In some of the hallways the bulbs are out and makes it feel creepy and abandoned, even though it’s not,” added frontman Martin Courtney.

In Mind has been described as a loose record for Real Estate, something the band indicates was on purpose.

Courtney said,

“We definitely did talk about that, loosening up song structures a bit. The first record is an outlier for us, it’s home recorded and we didn’t make it as an album. We made it as a collection of songs we worked on as we started out as a band. We thought it’d be more fun to make a record that was more loose in that way.”

Watch their conversation with Ryan Arnold above and grab a copy of In Mind here.

