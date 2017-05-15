New Wave Of Cyberattacks – News With Mary Dixon

All around the world on this Monday morning, people are booting up their computers and hoping to heck they’re not caught up in the ransomware virus that spread to 150 countries on Friday. The New York Times reports students in China today are reporting being locked out of their final papers. ATMs, gas stations and some government offices are being affected … The federal court of appeals in Seattle will hear arguments today on President Trump’s second travel ban … Three people tell the Wall Street Journal that Donald Trump did record phone calls at Trump Tower. A number of congressmembers are saying President Trump should turn over any recordings he might have with former FBI Director James Comey, as Trump claimed on Twitter … Village officials in Dolton have called an emergency meeting, after a mass shooting early yesterday at a nightclub. Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting early yesterday on the Kennedy. A woman was injured … The White Sox beat the Padres, while the Cubs were shut out in Saint Louis … Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain and high temperatures up to the 80s … but it’ll be in the 70s near the lake.