Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, May 14, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Dang, we had a great show last night! What a thrill give the radio debut to the new side from Panda Riot. Infinity Maps is available for pre-order now and will be officially released on June 9. See Panda Riot this Wednesday at Empty Bottle. Wow, and dig this new one from Pink Frost. There’s another track that’s the single but “Avian” fit better into last night’s show. The release show for Pink Frost‘s New Minds is also at the Empty Bottle on June 19. They’ll hopefully be a guest on Anesthetic sometime this summer, too. ODE return with Hotel Bristol and two shows at Hairpin Arts Center (2810 N. Milwaukee) on May 26 and 27. I’m not entirely sure why but I’m really sucked into Phil Angotti‘s new solo release Such Stories. And, it gets better every listen. Phil will be my guest on this coming Sunday’s Anesthetic. American Cosmonaut has a BIG show this Friday at Metro. Check that out and another cut from their Move and Control EP. Finally, those rascals in The Saps are back with Easy on the Heart Tough on the Lip. See the fellas at Chicago Ribfest on June 10. There it is. I’m Richard Milne. Thank you for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – May 14, 2017:
- Panda Riot “Aphelion”
- Pink Frost “Avian”
- Ode “Back in Town”
- Phil Angotti “Up or Down”
- American Cosmonaut “We Exotic”
- The Saps “Mistreat Me (I Want You To)”
