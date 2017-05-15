Biggie X Kurt Cobain Photo Joke Goes Next Level

By Abby Hassler

Many fans have been obsessing over a grainy image of the Notorious B.I.G. hanging out with Kurt Cobain in the back of a car on social media lately. A$AP Ferg called it “Hands down the best picture I ever seen in my life.”

Sadly for them, the photo is fake, but this didn’t stop Nirvana’s bassist Krist Novoselic from weighing in on the hoax and taking the joke to an entirely new level.

When a fan though to ask Novoselic to weigh on on the image’s authenticity this past weekend, the bassist joked, “It’s real, but has been cropped. The person holding the pack of smokes is Tupac.”

The image was created from two original photos: the first of Cobain in the back of a van with Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear and the second of B.I.G. kicking back in the passenger seat of a nicer-looking ride.

