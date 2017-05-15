Buffalo Wild Wings Big TV Giveaway 

May 15, 2017 12:01 AM

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away a 49 inch LG 4K Smart TV every day through June 13th! Visit a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Chicagoland or Northwest Indiana to discover the text-code to win!

Here’s how to win:

1.) Visit a participating Buffalo Wild Wings location (see rules for details) in Chicagoland or Northwest Indiana to discover the text-code to win!

2.) When you get it, text it to 5-9-3-9-3 to enter to win this awesome prize!

Can’t text? No problem! Enter the short code ‘59393’ PLUS the keyword (in Contest Keyword field) in the form below.

Click here for complete contest rules. 

