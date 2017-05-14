Watch Dan Auerbach “Shine” on Colbert

Here’s something you may have missed over the weekend. On Friday night, The Black Keys Dan Auerbach stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert along with an eight person ensemble to preview a pair of songs from his soon to be released solo album, “Waiting On A Song”.

Dan and company performed the sweet single, “Shine On Me” plus a bonus off air song, “KIng Of A One Horse Town”.

Auerbach is one of rock’s busiest artists and producers and for this album he got together some of Nashville’s finest , including all time greats like John Prine and Duane Eddy. “Waiting On A Song” will be released June 2 on Dan’s own Easy Eye Sound label.

In the meantime, check out these performances,. It looks like Dan is having the time of his life.