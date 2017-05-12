Len & Lin: Cubs-Cardinals Weekend Will Tell What’s in Cards for Cubs [Listen]

The Cardinals have gotten as hot as the Cubs have gone cold. As you might imagine, this has caused some consternation among Cubs fans. Eddie Butler makes his Cubs debut Friday night, which usually doesn’t bode well for opposing hitters. His appearance comes courtesy of Brian Anderson’s placement on the disabled list. He can pitch his butt off, but if the defense doesn’t tighten up, it won’t matter. Addison Russell and Jason Heyward also join Anderson on the DL, so that helps to explain the sloppy defense of late.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.