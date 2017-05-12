Fleet Foxes Share “Fool’s Errand” From New Album

May 12, 2017 12:54 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Fleet Foxes, Nonesuch Records

Today we have another song and video from The Fleet Foxes highly anticipated return, “Crack-Up” due June 16th on Nonesuch Records.

“Crack-Up” marks the first album from the much loved and missed Seattle band since 2011’s “Helplessness Blues”.  The new song, “Fool’s Errand” follows the previously shared epic, “Third Of May/Odaigahara”.  Both songs signal an ambitious and welcome return.

The video was directed by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean, an accomplished director who’s previous work with the band includes the video for “White Winter Hymnal”.

Fleet Foxes launch a  World Tour Monday that brings them to Chicago for two XRT Shows at The Chicago Theatre Oct 3 ( Sold Out) and Oct 4.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live