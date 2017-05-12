Fleet Foxes Share “Fool’s Errand” From New Album

Today we have another song and video from The Fleet Foxes highly anticipated return, “Crack-Up” due June 16th on Nonesuch Records.

“Crack-Up” marks the first album from the much loved and missed Seattle band since 2011’s “Helplessness Blues”. The new song, “Fool’s Errand” follows the previously shared epic, “Third Of May/Odaigahara”. Both songs signal an ambitious and welcome return.

The video was directed by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean, an accomplished director who’s previous work with the band includes the video for “White Winter Hymnal”.

Fleet Foxes launch a World Tour Monday that brings them to Chicago for two XRT Shows at The Chicago Theatre Oct 3 ( Sold Out) and Oct 4.