Billy Branch Tribute On Monday’s Blues Breakers

This Monday Blues Breakers will be all about Billy Branch. Billy is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of his band the Sons Of Blues with an all star blowout on the main stage of the Chicago Blues Festival on opening night, June 9. Join us this Monday as we play songs from the earliest recordings by the S.O.B.’s to the most recent recording with plenty of songs from Billy’s long list of special appearances. (We had this tribute planned for closer to that event but this has now been rescheduled as the Blues Breakers program for May 29 has been cancelled.) 9pm CDT on 93XRT. Don’t miss it!