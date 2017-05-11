Trump Defends Firing Comey, Hosts Russians – News With Mary Dixon

The head of Chicago’s FBI office is reportedly in the running to temporarily head the agency while President Trump looks for James Comey’s replacement. Trump met yesterday with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, while reports circulated that Comey requested more personnel and resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, and whether Trump’s associates colluded with the Kremlin … Mayor Emanuel says they’re looking at everything to find money for keeping Chicago Public Schools open to the end of the academic year … Illinois senators have sent Governor Rauner a bill that would keep abortion legal here if the Supreme Court overturns Roe-v-Wade, and would expand insurance coverage for low income women and state employees. Rauner’s said he’ll veto it … In New Orleans, they’re removing another confederate memorial – a statue of Jefferson Davis … The Cubs lost in Colorado, and the White Sox were rained out on the South Side …Cloudy today with temperatures in the upper-50s … but in the upper-40s near the lake.