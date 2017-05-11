Trump Defends Firing Comey, Hosts Russians – News With Mary Dixon

May 11, 2017 8:32 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Chicago Public Schools, Cubs, FBI, Governor Rauner, Mayor Emanuel, President Trump, Trump Russia, White Sox


The head of Chicago’s FBI office is reportedly in the running to temporarily head the agency while President Trump looks for James Comey’s replacement. Trump met yesterday with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, while reports circulated that Comey requested more personnel and resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, and whether Trump’s associates colluded with the Kremlin … Mayor Emanuel says they’re looking at everything to find money for keeping Chicago Public Schools open to the end of the academic year … Illinois senators have sent Governor Rauner a bill that would keep abortion legal here if the Supreme Court overturns Roe-v-Wade, and would expand insurance coverage for low income women and state employees. Rauner’s said he’ll veto it … In New Orleans, they’re removing another confederate memorial – a statue of Jefferson Davis … The Cubs lost in Colorado, and the White Sox were rained out on the South Side …
Cloudy today with temperatures in the upper-50s … but in the upper-40s near the lake.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live