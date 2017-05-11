The National Announce Fall Album Release, Chicago Concerts and Debut Track!

At a time when almost all the news is enough to send you back to bed, the weekly announcements of forthcoming 2017 releases from some of our favorite bands has been a saving grace.

Today we have the official word on the eagerly anticipated 7th album from The National, “Sleep Well Beast”. It’s the first proper release from the much loved and respected indie-rock band since 2013’s “Trouble Will Find Me” and is due September 9th via 4AD.

Produced by the National’s own Aaron Dessner with co-production from his brother Bryce and lead singer Matt Berninger, Sleep Well Beast was recorded at Aaron’s upstate New York Studio,with addional sessions in LA, Berlin and Paris.

A World Tour tour was also announced with dates at Downtown Chicago’s historic Civic Opera House December 12, 13, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday May 19th though Tickemaster and The Civic Opera House box office.

But for right now today, the best news is that we have a video for the first song from the album, “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”. It could be the first National song that will inspire dancing from people other than Matt.