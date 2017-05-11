The National Announce Fall Album Release, Chicago Concerts and Debut Track!

May 11, 2017 12:21 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Civic Opera House, The National

At a time when almost all the news is enough to send you back to bed, the weekly announcements of forthcoming 2017 releases from some of our favorite bands has been a saving grace.

Today we have the official word on the eagerly anticipated 7th album from The National,  “Sleep Well Beast”. It’s the first proper release from the much loved and respected indie-rock band since 2013’s “Trouble Will Find Me” and is due September 9th via 4AD.

Produced by the National’s own Aaron Dessner with co-production from his brother Bryce and lead singer Matt Berninger, Sleep Well Beast was recorded at Aaron’s upstate New York Studio,with addional sessions in LA, Berlin and Paris.

A World Tour tour was also announced with dates at Downtown Chicago’s historic Civic Opera House December 12, 13, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday May 19th though Tickemaster and The Civic Opera House box office.

But for right now today, the best news is that we have a video for the first song from the album, “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”. It could be the first National song that will inspire dancing from people other than Matt.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live