Uber is a great way to get around, but the rideshare service may have outdone itself this time. Puppy delivery!

According to ABC 7, Uber & the Anti-Cruelty Society teamed up to deliver puppies on demand in Chicago between 11 AM – 3 PM today.

When you open your Uber app, you can select the “PUPPIES” request option and if it’s accepted, you’ll get puppies delivered to you. The fee is $30 and you’ll get 15 minutes of playtime.

