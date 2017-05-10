Trump Axes Comey Amid Russia Probe – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump has abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, who’s been leading an investigation into whether Trump’s advisers colluded with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign. Lawmakers — including a few Republicans — are calling for a special prosecutor to continue that probe. Many Republicans are going with the White House assertion that it’s time for a fresh start after Comey mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server … CNN reports federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn … who was fired because of his undisclosed contacts with Russian officials. The president today is to meet at the White House with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov … The word from City Hall is that Chicago Public Schools need nearly 600-million dollars to finish out the academic year … Norfolk Southern railroad has imposed new security measures at a South Side railyard where thieves have stolen 150 guns in recent years. Most of those weapons wound up in the hands of drug dealers and gang bangers. The Cubs split two games in Colorado … the White Sox lost at home … There’s a chance of rain this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper-60s … cooler by the lake.