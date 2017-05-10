PSA: When Planning Your Lolla Weekend, Don’t Forget the Little Guys!

Diary of an Overnight DJ May 10, 2017 4:34 AM By Emma Mac
The daily schedule for Lollapalooza is officially out, and while most people bought their tickets without even knowing the lineup (3 day passes sold out in 2 hours and 24 minutes to be exact), this delicate new knowledge can be a game changer for some.

((did you miss out on tickets? XRT is giving away VIP Passes starting Monday!))

I am a strong believer in going in to each day with a plan, and staying for full sets as much as possible. Pick a set and commit. You’ll drive yourself crazy running around Grant Park trying to catch every band. That walk from the North field to the South field can be strenuous, and with the sun, heat, crowd, and dehydration working against you, it’s best to make it easy on yourself.

Lolla is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to start planning your weekend! There’s also plenty of time to get acquainted with some of the little guys. These smaller bands are worthy of their Lolla timeslots, so make sure to schedule some time for their earlier sets!

Thursday

Middle Kids
“Edge of Town” – Middle Kids

White Reaper
“The World’s Best American Band” – White Reaper

Friday

Lemon Twigs – these guys are a must see!
“I Wanna Prove To You” – Lemon Twigs

Cloud Nothings
“Modern Act” – Cloud Nothings

Mondo Cozmo
“Hold On To Me” – Mondo Cozmo

Whitney
“You’ve Got A Woman (Lion Cover)” – Whitney

Saturday

Sylvan Esso
“Radio” – Sylvan Esso

Alvvays
“Archie, Marry Me” – Alvvays

San Fermin
“Emily” – San Fermin

Sunday

Lo Moon
“Loveless” – Lo Moon

The Walters – local guys!
“I Love You So” – The Walters

Car Seat Headrest
“Fill In The Blank” – Car Seat Headrest

Don’t forget to tune in to XRT starting Monday for your chance to win Lolla VIP Passes! There will be 3 giveaways per day starting next week!

