PSA: When Planning Your Lolla Weekend, Don’t Forget the Little Guys!

The daily schedule for Lollapalooza is officially out, and while most people bought their tickets without even knowing the lineup (3 day passes sold out in 2 hours and 24 minutes to be exact), this delicate new knowledge can be a game changer for some.

((did you miss out on tickets? XRT is giving away VIP Passes starting Monday!))

I am a strong believer in going in to each day with a plan, and staying for full sets as much as possible. Pick a set and commit. You’ll drive yourself crazy running around Grant Park trying to catch every band. That walk from the North field to the South field can be strenuous, and with the sun, heat, crowd, and dehydration working against you, it’s best to make it easy on yourself.

Lolla is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to start planning your weekend! There’s also plenty of time to get acquainted with some of the little guys. These smaller bands are worthy of their Lolla timeslots, so make sure to schedule some time for their earlier sets!

Thursday

Middle Kids

“Edge of Town” – Middle Kids



White Reaper

“The World’s Best American Band” – White Reaper



Friday

Lemon Twigs – these guys are a must see!

“I Wanna Prove To You” – Lemon Twigs



Cloud Nothings

“Modern Act” – Cloud Nothings



Mondo Cozmo

“Hold On To Me” – Mondo Cozmo



Whitney

“You’ve Got A Woman (Lion Cover)” – Whitney



Saturday

Sylvan Esso

“Radio” – Sylvan Esso



Alvvays

“Archie, Marry Me” – Alvvays



San Fermin

“Emily” – San Fermin



Sunday

Lo Moon

“Loveless” – Lo Moon



The Walters – local guys!

“I Love You So” – The Walters



Car Seat Headrest

“Fill In The Blank” – Car Seat Headrest



Don’t forget to tune in to XRT starting Monday for your chance to win Lolla VIP Passes! There will be 3 giveaways per day starting next week!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.