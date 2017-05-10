Phish’s Trey Anastasio Says a Residency ‘Works Well’ for ‘Improvisers’

By Abby Hassler

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio recently discussed what he’s most looking forward to about playing a summer residency at Madison Square Garden — beyond the obvious.

Related: Members of Grateful Dead & Phish Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Million Reasons’

“A residency is something that really works for people who improvise,” he told Rolling Stone. “You get used to the room; you get comfortable and loose.”

Phish’s New York “Baker’s Dozen” MSG residency lasts for 13 shows and runs from July 21 to August 6. In the interview, Anastasio added that Phish enjoy playing one place for a while because it makes the band feel settled.

“At the Garden, we always have our band rooms in the same place, the rooms for family and friends,” he said. “Everybody’s hanging around. You get backstage, and you feel like you’re home. Sometimes the sound checks are so loose. And you have to wonder: How much of that looseness is about the place?”