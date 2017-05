Paul McCartney has added another tour date on his “One on One” tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! He’ll now be playing there July 25 AND July 26.

We’ve got a presale password that’ll help you nab tickets for the second date!

Presale info: The presale goes live Thursday, May 11 at 10 AM. It ends 10 PM. Simply go here between those times and use the password “ONEONONE” to purchase tickets.

