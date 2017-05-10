Lolla Day One. Just Stay Put.

Now that Lollapalooza has released this years full schedule, we can go about the business of making a plan. Having given it a perfunctory perusal, it seems like it’s almost a conflict free festival.

Depending upon your taste, you can pretty much camp out on one end of the park and be a happy festival goer.

On Day One head to the south end to ping pong between the Main Grant Park Stage and it’s neighbor The Lake Shore Stage. You’ll start out with UK teen singer songwriter, Declan McKenna at noon. At 12:45 on the big stage it’s Louisville punkers and Theo Epstein’s favorite band, White Reaper.

Back to Lakeshore for Minneapolis faves Hippo Campus, then turn around for UK Psych rockers Temples. Next on the mainstage it’s Liam Gallagher of Oasis making his solo debut tour, then it’s back across the field for George Ezra who’s 2015 Lolla set was cut short by a park evacuation.

The it’s back to the mainstage for Cage The Elephant’s fifth Lolla appearance and first since winning a Grammy for Tell Me I’m Pretty. Followed by a our faves Spoon with Hot Thoughts on their mind.

And the night comes to a close with a quintessential festival headlining set from Muse!

That’s just Day One. We’ll continue this discussion later this week, but I just want to let you know, that starting Monday, XRT will be passing out The Lolla VIP Experience three times a day! If you snag one of the passes you’ll get the full cushy treatment you’ve always deserved. It’s always easier to camp out with shade, food, drinks and air conditioned restrooms. Just sayin’.