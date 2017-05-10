Watch Father John Misty Sing about Trump Firing James Comey

By Abby Hassler

Just when fans thought Father John Misty couldn’t be anymore off-the-wall or hilarious, he finds a way to put a smile on their faces once again.

Mere hours after the media announced President Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, Misty posted a video, in which he sings an impromptu ode to the former intelligence official.

“James Comey was fired in the month of May/ James Comey was fired from the CIA/ Well he had Hillary’s e-mails/ And there was a recipe/ recipe for risotto,” Father John Misty sings in a 53-second video on social media.

In the clip, Misty dances around, singing his “folk” song about Comey while enjoying a cocktail and a slice of pizza. He even manages to throw in a dig to disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner.

Check out the clip below: