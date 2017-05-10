Ever Been Axe Throwing Before? Try It out in Portage Park!

WTTW just did an excellent story on a new spot in Portage Park that lets you chuck an axe at a wooden target…and that’s the sole purpose of the place. To let you throw axes. As a person that’s enjoyed bloody battle scenes in movies over the years, I’ve talked with friends and loved ones about my desire to throw axes at things, and I guess that the owner of Thunderbolt Axe Throwing in Portage Park, Scott Hollander, is right there with me because he opened up a spot where, and let me stress this once again, the main purpose is to let people throw axes. Oh, and a mega bonus here, the spot is blocks away from my house. I guess that I’ll be seeing you there soon.

