“You Don’t Want Your NSA Compromised With The Russians” – News With Mary Dixon

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House in January that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised and could be blackmailed by the Kremlin. He would not be fired for three more weeks; Yates testified yesterday before a Senate subcommittee. President Trump tweeted afterward that the Russia-Trump collusion story is a hoax. Trump is considering an escalation of the U.S. military campaign against the Taliban in Afghanistan. The “Washington Post” cites officials who say the plan is to expand operations in order to get the Taliban to negotiate. Chicago police are on alert following a mass shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The Sun Times reports police are providing extra security to 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez because of his comments about gang activity in the Back of the Yards neighborhood …. Mayor Emanuel’s postponed another briefing for alderman … as City Hall tries to figure out a way to keep Chicago Public Schools open in a budget crisis … The Cubs were rained out in Colorado, so they’ll play a double header today … the White Sox host the Twins tonight … We’ve got early morning rain – and traffic’s already a bit gnarly because if it. Later, we’ll have cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s … cooler by the lake.