Are The National Getting Ready to Drop their Next Record?

By Jon Wiederhorn

The National may be getting ready to release new music. The band shared a strange clip on its Facebook that features a creepy sound bed, grainy footage and the words “Sleep Well Beast” and “The System only Dreams in Total Darkness.”

Related: The National, St. Vincent to Contribute to ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Album

The band’s next album — whenever it arrives — will be the follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. The National premiered a new song, “Turtleneck,” at a benefit for Planned Parenthood on January 19.

Vocalist Matt Berninger has described the band’s new album as being about the collapse of relationships, but not exactly his own. “It’s about marriage, and it’s about marriages falling apart,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m happily married, and but it’s hard, marriage is hard and my wife and I are writing the lyrics together about our own struggles and it’s difficult to write, but it’s saving my marriage.’

Watch the cryptic video clip below: