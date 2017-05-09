Lollapalooza Releases Daily Schedule

Start planning your Lollapalooza adventure!
The daily schedule was released today and shows that there’ll be some tough decisions ahead.
You can find the full schedule here, but take a look at a few of the artists playing each day below.
Thursday
2:30 PM: Temples
4:30 PM: Liam Gallagher
5:30 PM: George Ezra
6:30 PM: Cage The Elephant
7:45 PM: Spoon
8:45 PM: Lorde & Muse
Friday
1:50 PM: Mondo Cozmo
3:00 PM: Cloud Nothings
4:00 PM: Kaleo
4:45 PM: Phantogram
6:00 PM: Ryan Adams
7:00 PM: Foster The People
7:45 PM: Whitney
8:45 PM: The Killers
Saturday
12:45 PM: The Shelters
2:15 PM: Warpaint
5:00 PM: Vance Joy
6:15 PM: alt-J
7:00 PM: The Head and the Heart
8:45 PM: The xx
9:00 PM: Mac DeMarco
Sunday
1:00 PM: Barns Courtney
4:00 PM: Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
5:00 PM: Milky Chance
6:30 PM: The Shins
8:30 PM: Arcade Fire