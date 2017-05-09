Lollapalooza Releases Daily Schedule

May 9, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Lollapalooza

Start planning your Lollapalooza adventure!

The daily schedule was released today and shows that there’ll be some tough decisions ahead.

You can find the full schedule here, but take a look at a few of the artists playing each day below.

Thursday

2:30 PM: Temples
4:30 PM: Liam Gallagher
5:30 PM: George Ezra
6:30 PM: Cage The Elephant
7:45 PM: Spoon
8:45 PM: Lorde & Muse

Friday

1:50 PM: Mondo Cozmo
3:00 PM: Cloud Nothings
4:00 PM: Kaleo
4:45 PM: Phantogram
6:00 PM: Ryan Adams
7:00 PM: Foster The People
7:45 PM: Whitney
8:45 PM: The Killers

Saturday

12:45 PM: The Shelters
2:15 PM: Warpaint
5:00 PM: Vance Joy
6:15 PM: alt-J
7:00 PM: The Head and the Heart
8:45 PM: The xx
9:00 PM: Mac DeMarco

Sunday

1:00 PM: Barns Courtney
4:00 PM: Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
5:00 PM: Milky Chance
6:30 PM: The Shins
8:30 PM: Arcade Fire

