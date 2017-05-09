Jason Thomas Shares a Few Thoughts on the Newly Released Lollapalooza Schedule

We have plenty of time to study the set times, to learn them inside and out, but for now, I just wanted to jot down a few thoughts that popped into my head after spending a few minutes with it for the first time.

-I’m not a huge fan of the Kaytranada and Spoon conflict on Thursday between 7:45 and 8:45. For 99.9% of the XRT audience, Spoon is the play here, but I was a pretty big fan of Kaytranada’s 2016 album, um, 99.9%, and I’ll probably split time between both.

-The Lemon Twigs. Friday. 1:45 pm. That is all.

-Tegan and Sara (5:00-6:00) into Ryan Adams (6:00-7:00 into Foster the People (7:00-8:00) on Friday evening looks pretty enticing. Three solid acts for three consecutive hours all on the north end of the park means less walking. Hey, I’m not lazy. Just saying that we do plenty of walking already and having these three in the same spot looks nice.

-Wait, Live is playing? OK, yeah, it’s the Live I was thinking of. According to the Lollapalooza site, the original lineup has reunited for a world tour in 2017. Had no idea until just now. Pretty sure this one was an MTV “Buzz Clip” back in ’92…

-A Sunday afternoon back-to-back that looks pretty good is Car Seat Headrest and then over to Charli XCX. I mean, if you’re not a fan of CSH’s “Fill In the Blank,” that only means that you haven’t yet heard it for some reason. As for Charli XCX, I like her old stuff. The old stuff is always better, isn’t it?