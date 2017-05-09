Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Proposed To His Wife In A Liquor Store Parking Lot

The Cubs are in Colorado to take on the Rockies and the scene has a way of bringing back many memories for manager Joe Maddon.

In 2007, Maddon proposed to his wife Jaye in Boulder, CO. In 1975 & 1980 Maddon played semi-pro ball there and worked part time at Baseline Liquors to earn some extra cash.

Maddon was a guest on the Spiegel and Parkins show on 670 The Score and regaled the guys with the tale of how he proposed to Jaye.

“When I proposed to Jaye (in 2007), we were out here playing (the Rockies in Denver). We rented a car. She didn’t know. I took her up to Boulder. I was trying to find the old ballpark, Scotty Carpenter and CU, Colorado University baseball field. I hadn’t been there in 30 years, and it was dark and I couldn’t find them. I didn’t have a GPS unit at that time.

“I knew where Bauldie’s (store) was, I knew where the Baseline liquor store was. So I went there, went in the parking lot. A big billboard with the neon (sign) buzzing, bugs are running into the neon. One knee right there, proposed there. Listen, so many good things have happened to me in Boulder, twice getting signed as a player and then eventually getting a job with the Angels as a scout and manager and then proposing to Jaye. Everything comes in threes in regards to good things.”

“Liquor store parking lot to me beats the crap out of any ballpark proposal,” Maddon said. “You kidding me?”

