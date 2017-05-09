Couple Arrested For Posing As Adele’s Manager To Score Free Concert Tickets

May 9, 2017 12:06 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: adele

Here’s one of the more bizarre stories you’ll read today.

A Miami couple has been arrested for posing as Adele’s manager in an attempt to get free concert tickets to see Kendrick Lamar.

According to the Miami Herald, the husband and wife team posed as Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins in the past to request free concert tickets and memorabilia from artists like Rihanna, Usher, Drake, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Pharrell Williams.

Dickins reported the scam to Miami-Dade police over a year ago after he was sent message from fellow celebrity reps who were confused over the ticket requests.

More from Marty Rosenbaum
