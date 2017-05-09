Catch Up With Real Estate Before Their Live From Studio X Set

May 9, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Real Estate

Real Estate is coming to perform a Live From Studio X session this Friday afternoon.

Get in touch with the latest happenings of the group as they tour behind their recently released record In Mind.

In Mind was released this past March and the opening track of the record “Darling” features a fantastic music video thats already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Unfortunately fans hoping to catch Real Estate in Chicago are out of luck as their May 12th show at the Vic Theatre is sold out.

However, you can still pick up a copy of their latest record In Mind right here.

