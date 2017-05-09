Anthony Rizzo Donates $3.5 Million To Lurie Children’s Hospital

May 9, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs, Cubs

Anthony Rizzo’s smile alone can brighten a kids day. His latest venture will leave everyone beaming with delight as he donated $3.5 million to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

According to MLB.com, The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation announced a $3.5 million commitment to create two endowed funds at the hospital.

One fund will go towards providing families financial help with unexpected needs resulting from a child’s cancer treatment. The second fund will provide support for two oncology Child Life specialists.

With this donation, the Rizzo Family Foundation will have donated more than $4 million to the hospital.

