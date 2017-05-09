10 Bands Who Had Decades Between Album Releases

1. Sleater-Kinney
Last Album Prior to Release: The Woods (2005)
Return Album: No Cities to Love (2015)
Years Between Release: 10
Sleater-Kinney went on a hiatus following the release of their album The Woods in 2005. Just when fans were truly beginning to believe there was no reunion in sight, Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss gave their fans a more-than-pleasant surprise, when they recorded a secret album and announced No Cities to Love back in 2015. Earlier this year, the threesome announced a Live in Paris album.
2. A Tribe Called Quest
Last Album Prior to Release: The Love Movement (1998)
Return Album: We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (2016)
Years Between Release: 18
We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service was bittersweet and very special to the fans of A Tribe Called Quest. It was not only their first album in eighteen years, but many believe that it may be the group’s last. During the recording process, founding member of the group, Phife Dawg, passed away during the recording process of the album. The group is still touring with the album, and will be stopping by Chicago for Pitchfork 2017.
3. Pink Floyd
Last Album Prior to Release: The Division Bell (1994)
Return Album: The Endless River (2014)
Years Between Release: 20
The legendary band essentially dispersed following the release of The Divison Bell in the 90s. After Rick Wright’s death back in 2008, the Gilmour, Mason, and Wright unit reunited to eventually bring The Endless River (a largely instrumental album) as a possible farewell album to fans. Only time will tell if there’s more to come from the groundbreaking group, but Roger Waters is definitely releasing new music.
4. The Zombies
Last Album Prior to Release: Odessey And Oracle (1968)
Return Album: New World (1990)
Years Between Release: 22
The legendary Al Kooper, believe it or not, had to fight with Columbia Records to get The Zombies’, Odessey And Oracle released back in 1968. Part of the problem may have been that the group had already split up. Rod Argent formed Argent, for a bit Colin Blunstone sang lead vocals for the Alan Parsons Project, and Hugh Grundy did A&R for CBS Records for some time. The Zombies were stern with their refusal to reunite as a whole. While it didn’t feature them all, fans finally got something with a New World released in 1990 by Blunstone, Grundy and bassist Chris White. The album featured songs from Argent and the Zombies’ founding guitarist Paul Atkinson. The group has since released three more studio albums.
5. Pixies
Last Album Prior to Release: Trompe Le Monde (1991)
Return Album: Indie Cindy (2014)
Years Between Release: 23
While the 80s and 90s were filled with Pixies albums, the 2000s we were more than lacking. To fans dismay, the group revealed back in the day, that Trompe Le Monde was set to be the the band’s final album. In 2004 a reunion tour was announced, which lead to a documentary, but still fans were left without a new album. A decade later in 2014, the people finally got what they wanted with Indie Cindy. While fans were spilt on how to feel about it, at least they had something to discuss, now including another album, Head Carrier, which was released last year.
6. The Who
Last Album Prior to Release: It’s Hard (1982)
Return Album: Endless Wire (2006)
Years Between Release: 24
It’s Hard was a pivotal album for John Entwistle, Roger Daltrey, Kenney Jones, and Pete Townshend. In December 1983, Townshend shocked the band and his fans with his resignation from the Who, which turned into the end of the group. By 1999 the group was back together performing as a entire group, but just before tour in 2002, Entwistle died of a cocaine-induced heart attack. The group chose to carry on and make new music, which resulted in Endless Wire. The Who has now announced that they will perform together at the Estadio La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina with Guns N’ Roses. Who knows what will follow?
7. The Cars
Last Album Prior to Release: Door To Door (1987)
Return Album: Move Like This (2011)
Years Between Release: 24
The Cars split up a year after Door to Door was released, in 1988. However, after the passing of bassist Benjamin Orr in 2000, singer Elliot Easton and keyboardist Greg Hawkes formed the New Cars with Todd Rundgren at lead vocals. In 2011 the rest of the surviving members reunited to bring the world, Move Like This. Though no one is expecting another album from The Cars, it was nice for fans to get something new to hold on to!
8. The New York Dolls
Last Album Prior to Release: Too Much Too Soon (1974)
Return Album: One Day It Will Please Us To Remember Even This (2006)
Years Between Release: 32
Too Much Too Soon was the last true album from the Dolls, however decades and decades after their eventual breakup, (following being dropped by Mercury Records), an opportunity presented itself. Morrissey, (who was a long-time Dolls fan), was set to play London’s Meltdown Festival, and invited the surviving members (members had passed over the years) to play with him. What followed their night in London was One Day It Will Please Us To Remember Even This. Though only two Dolls were left, the album featured production from Jack Douglas and features from the likes of Bo Diddley and Iggy Pop, so it’s definitely worth a listen. Especially since they’ve released two more albums since!
9. The Yardbirds
Last Album Prior to Release: Little Games (1967)
Return Album: Birdland (2003)
Years Between Release: 36
The Yardbirds may have not been in the limelight for a long time back in the 60s, but they managed to have at some point lead guitarists like Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page. After the group broke up, the New Yardbirds became a little band called Led Zeppelin. Following Zeppelin, a reconstructed version of the band re-formed and began to play clubs for many years. The group then made their post- millennium debut in 2003 with Birdland which has oldies, and new originals. It’s been 14 years since that release, so we won’t hold our breath for another one any time soon.
10. Dinosaur Jr.
Last Album Prior to Release: Hand It Over (1997)
Return Album: Beyond (2007)
Years Between Release: 10
Beyond was much more than a comeback album. For Dinosaur Jr. it was also a reunion album, due in part to the fact that it was the first album to feature the band’s original lineup, J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph, since the 1988 album, Bug. They didn’t make fans wait long again after Beyond, they released album just two years later in 2009, and have since released two more albums in 2012 and 2016.