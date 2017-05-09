10 Bands Who Had Decades Between Album Releases

1. Sleater-Kinney

Last Album Prior to Release: The Woods (2005)

Return Album: No Cities to Love (2015)

Years Between Release: 10

Sleater-Kinney went on a hiatus following the release of their album The Woods in 2005. Just when fans were truly beginning to believe there was no reunion in sight, Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss gave their fans a more-than-pleasant surprise, when they recorded a secret album and announced No Cities to Love back in 2015. Earlier this year, the threesome announced a Live in Paris album.

2. A Tribe Called Quest

Last Album Prior to Release: The Love Movement (1998)

Return Album: We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (2016)

Years Between Release: 18

We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service was bittersweet and very special to the fans of A Tribe Called Quest. It was not only their first album in eighteen years, but many believe that it may be the group’s last. During the recording process, founding member of the group, Phife Dawg, passed away during the recording process of the album. The group is still touring with the album, and will be stopping by Chicago for Pitchfork 2017.

3. Pink Floyd

Last Album Prior to Release: The Division Bell (1994)

Return Album: The Endless River (2014)

Years Between Release: 20