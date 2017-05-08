Ten Shot in Brighton Park – News With Mary Dixon

Chicago police are investigating more than 30 shootings around the city from the weekend. They include two deaths and eight injuries in the Brighton Park neighborhood, where people were holding a memorial for another person shot yesterday … Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is to testify today before senators on her warning to the White House about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and his connections to Russia … Russian President Putin is asking the new president-elect of France to overcome mutual mistrust and unite. Putin backed the far-right rival to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who beat Marine LePen yesterday and will be inaugurated on Sunday … A federal appeals court in Virginia will hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban. The Cubs lost to the Yankees in an epic 18-inning game at Wrigley Field. The Sox were swept in Baltimore. Partly sunny today, with a high temperature around 60 but cooler near the lake.