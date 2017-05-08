New Buddy Guy With Mick Jagger On Blues Breakers Tonight

Last fall the Rolling Stones released an album of Chicago Blues. This spring the favor is returned with, “Chicago Plays The Stones.” This is a record of new blues arrangements of Stones songs recorded by Chicago blues artists. Tonight on Blues Breakers we’ll spin the Buddy Guy recording where he is joined by second vocalist and harmonica player Mick Jagger. Also, our Artist of the Week is Taj Mahal so of course we’ll be hearing from “TajMo,” the new record by Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. Plus, hear new blues from the North Mississippi Allstars and Robert Cray and more new blues from Chicago’s red hot blues scene. Blues Breakers is hosted by Tom Marker and is heard every Monday from 9p-10p on 93XRT.