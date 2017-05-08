Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, May 7, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Wow! After decades of trying, I finally found a guest that had a good answer to EVERY question I asked on last night’s Local Anesthetic. That’s an exaggeration, of course, but only a small one. Jenny Bienemann was as prepared for our chat as well as I was and it was a pleasure to engage in actual discourse about many things. Namely, her vocals and guitar playing and songwriting and lyrics, too. The recording of her album Every Soul Grows to the Light and the musicians and special guests that provided instrumentation. The album artwork courtesy of Sue Demel. Her upcoming shows including this Saturday’s Bob Dylan Birthday Bash benefit. Rarely do I wish for an extended Anesthetic to cover the task at hand but last night was an exception. Bravo, Jenny Bienemann, I appreciate you dropping by. Missed last night’s show? There’s a link below. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – May 7, 2017 with special guest Jenny Bienemann: ”Pay the Piper”

”Out on a Limb”

”You Are Where I’m From”

”Hey Listeners” (2003-4 XRT Christmas message)

”Morning Light”

”You Never Know”

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music