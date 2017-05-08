Len & Lin: A List of Worries As Yanks Sweep Cubs [Listen]

May 8, 2017 12:06 PM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Addison Russell, Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, denver, Jake Arrieta, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, New York Yankees

Lin’s teetering on the edge, even moreso than usual. It’s been a somewhat trying start to the season, but yesterday’s 18-inning affair yielded a whole bunch of new concerns for our twitchy morning man. Kyle Schwarber banged his knee into the brick wall as he went into the crowd to catch a foul ball. Javier Baez shanked a pitch off his leg and was seen hobbling around the field the rest of the game. Yankee closer Aroldis Chapman beaned Anthony Rizzo right in the wrist with a 99 mph fastball to bring in the tying run in the ninth inning. Addison Russell has apparently lost something on his throws from shortstop. And now they’ve run through the entire bullpen en route to a come from behind loss as they travel to the mile high city of Denver, where balls simply fly off bats. The potential for outright disaster is at hand, but Len is confident that even though things could look bleak, Arrieta’s on the mound and anything can happen.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

