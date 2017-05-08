Jazz Transfusion Playlist May 7,2017

song-artist

Good Times, Bad Times-Michal Urbaniak

7th Sense-Dave Weckl

Stevland-The AV Club

Reunion-Count’s Jam Band

(Satis) Faction-Charlie Watts & The Danish Radio Big Band

African Shabtay-Marbin

Ritual-Chick Corea

One Mint Julep-Poncho Sanchez

Jaguar Dance-Mariah Parker

Cloak And Dagger-Jack Walrath

The Joint Is Jumpin’-Marilyn Scott

I Like It Funky-Red Holloway

Billie’s Bounce-Keith Jarrett

Out Of The Night(Came You)-Horace Silver

Squinted-Gerald Clayton

Eastern Joy Dance-Steve Nelson