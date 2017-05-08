Jazz Transfusion Playlist May 7,2017

song-artist
Good Times, Bad Times-Michal Urbaniak
7th Sense-Dave Weckl
Stevland-The AV Club
Reunion-Count’s Jam Band
(Satis) Faction-Charlie Watts & The Danish Radio Big Band
African Shabtay-Marbin
Ritual-Chick Corea
One Mint Julep-Poncho Sanchez
Jaguar Dance-Mariah Parker
Cloak And Dagger-Jack Walrath
The Joint Is Jumpin’-Marilyn Scott
I Like It Funky-Red Holloway
Billie’s Bounce-Keith Jarrett
Out Of The Night(Came You)-Horace Silver
Squinted-Gerald Clayton
Eastern Joy Dance-Steve Nelson
