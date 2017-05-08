Get An Inside Look At How Vinyl Records Are Made At Third Man Records

Jack White appeared on CBS This Morning over the weekend and gave an inside look into the production facility at Third Man Records.

Showing off how vinyl gets made, White also revealed his desire for the plant. He said,

“One day, I want this place to be like what I had heard about Henry Ford wanted for the Ford Motor Company, which was you pour in all your raw materials on this side, and out the other side of the factory pop out cars.”

Additionally, the Third Man team also showed off eccentric vinyl creations including a glow in the dark record, a vinyl with a flower pressed on it, and more.

