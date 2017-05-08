Chicago’s Free Museum Days This Summer

Considering Chicago has the best museums in the world, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is to NOT VISIT THEM! Especially if you live in the area.

“But it’s expensive!” you might be complaining. No worries. There’s always a free museum day for you to take advantage of. Provided you’re an Illinois resident, that is.

Free Museum Days 2017

ADLER PLANETARIUM

June 5-9

ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO

Free for Chicago teens under the age of 18.

Admission to the Art Institute of Chicago is free to Illinois residents every Thursday evening from 5-8pm.

Additionally children under age 14 are always free and the public can enjoy the following museum areas free of charge:

The Ryan Education Center in the Modern Wing, as well as all programs for families and children within the center

The North and South Gardens (accessible from Michigan Avenue)

The Nichols Bridgeway connecting the museum to Millennium Park

The Bluhm Family Terrace on the 3rd floor of the west pavilion of the Modern Wing

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY

June 5-9, 12

September 5-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-5

THE FIELD MUSEUM

June 21, 22, 23

SHEDD AQUARIUM

June 5, 6, 12, 13

August 28, 29

September 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

October 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31

November 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM

The Museum is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday.

CHICAGO CHILDRENS MUSEUM AT NAVY PIER

Free admission for visitors age 15 and under on Free First Sundays, offered the first Sunday of each month.

There is free admission for all visitors on Target Free Family Night, offered Thursday evenings 5-8pm.

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Admission is free for Illinois residents on Tuesdays year round.

PEGGY NOTEBAERT NATURE MUSEUM

Thursdays are suggested donation days for Illinois residents year round.

DUSABLE MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY

Admission is free to all on each Tuesday of the year. Children under 5 always receive free admission.

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY MUSEUM OF ART

Admission is free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.

MCCORMICK BRIDGEHOUSE & CHICAGO RIVER MUSEUM

Admission is free to all on each Sunday; note that the museum is open seasonally May to October. Children under 5 always receive free admission.

SWEDISH AMERICAN MUSEUM

Admission is free for all visitors on the second Tuesday of the month, year round. Members and children under the age of one are free

CLARKE HOUSE MUSEUM

Admission always free. One-hour guided tours are free on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, year round at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (not applicable to groups of 16 or more).

GLESSNER HOUSE MUSEUM

Admission is free on Wednesdays, year round.

Find out more great attractions to visit within Chicago at ChooseChicago.com!

